Customs in Illegality: Why Bashir Adeniyi Must Answer to Nigerians

The Senate’s oversight function is not a ceremonial handshake with the Executive; it is a constitutional duty to scrutinize, appraise, and, when necessary, expose failures within the ministries, departments, and agencies that hold the nation’s trust. When this duty is traded for political loyalty, personal camaraderie, or regional sentiments, the Senate becomes an accomplice to national decay.

The recent spectacle before the Senate Committee on Finance has raised serious questions about whether Senator Ade Fadahunsi is protecting the interests of Nigeria—or shielding his “homeboy,” Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, from the consequences of failure. The CG’s own admission that they have “learnt from Fadahunsi” sounded less like a commendation and more like an acknowledgment of indulgence. It paints a worrying picture of what Customs’ books looked like before the Committee and how far the Senate is willing to bend to accommodate underperformance.

Let us be clear: the Customs Service has been operating in illegality since June 2023, as confessed on the floor of the Senate. And this illegality is not the verdict of critics—it is the declaration of Senator Fadahunsi himself. Yet, instead of holding Adeniyi to account, the Senator generously offers him an “open cheque” to rewrite the rules to his liking:

> “If it is 7% that is easier for you, or 1% of CIF, you suggest, instead of working on illegality.”

This is not oversight. This is endorsement of illegality. This is Parliament telling an agency head to ignore the law and choose what is “easier” for him.

The 4% Free-On-Board (FOB) levy controversy only compounds the damage. Stakeholders, led by respected maritime economist Lucky Amiwero, have warned that such a policy will worsen inflation, cripple trade, and increase the cost of living. The rate is four times higher than Ghana’s benchmark and is being implemented without adequate legislative scrutiny or public consultation. It is an economic booby trap that will bleed importers, manufacturers, and ordinary Nigerians.

And yet, Bashir Adeniyi’s Customs Service appears ready to proceed, backed by a Senate Committee that has either been co-opted or has lost its will to defend the public interest.

This is where Nigerians must draw the line. The Comptroller General of Customs is not a law unto himself. The Senate is not a protection racket for underperforming agency heads. The Executive cannot elongate the tenure of failure and expect the country to clap along.

We must demand:

1. A full public audit of Customs’ operations since June 2023, with a breakdown of compliance with existing laws.

2. A Senate Committee report on the performance of the CG prior to his tenure elongation.

3. Suspension of the 4% FOB levy pending a comprehensive economic impact assessment and stakeholder review.

Public accountability is not optional—it is the bedrock of democratic governance. Bashir Adeniyi must answer to Nigerians, not just to a friendly Senator. The Customs Service belongs to the nation, not to a clique. And until the laws of the land are restored to their rightful place above personal convenience, Nigeria will remain trapped in the cycle of illegality, economic pain, and institutional betrayal.

The time for excuses is over. Bashir Adeniyi, the Senate Committee on Finance, and indeed the Presidency must be held to account—before the cost of their indulgence becomes unbearable for the people they are sworn to serve.

Dr. Bolaji O. Akinyemi is an Apostle and Nation Builder. He’s also President Voice of His Word Ministries and Convener Apostolic Round Table. BoT Chairman, Project Victory Call Initiative, AKA PVC Naija. He is a strategic Communicator and the C.E.O, Masterbuilder Communications.

Email:bolajiakinyemi66@gmail.com

Facebook:Bolaji Akinyemi.

X:Bolaji O Akinyemi

Instagram:bolajioakinyemi

Phone:+2348033041236