Cult War Claims 7 Lives In Anambra In One Day

189 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | April 8, 2021
Awka – Seven youths had their lives cut short on Wednesday in Anambra’s Capital territory, following what was feared to be renewed war among cult groups.
The shooting had started early in the morning with four men allegedly killed around Ifite Awka area.
At about 10 am, another popular youth was shot at Umubele, Awka.
TNC correspondent was nearly caught up with the final shooting of the day at a shop opposite Winners Chapel, Okpuno, which left two persons dead.
According to some persons who claimed they witnessed some of the shootings, the assailants were young men who operate with tricycles.
When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the shootings, saying they were incidents that involve suspected attack by rival cult group.
He revealed that the victims were rushed to the hospital and confirmed dead by a medical doctor on arrival.
Ikenga further revealed that the combined team of anti-cult Operatives and divisional police personnel led by DPO B Division Awka has been deployed to the area, while investigation is ongoing to unravel the perpetrators of the barbaric act.
Meanwhile, there is heavy presence of security personnel across the state capital territory, as there is the fear that more shootings may occur today.
Some citizens who spoke with TNC correspondent in Awka, lamented that whenever such killings occur, they usually do not stop immediately.
They expressed worry that young people in the streets have taken to cultism, urging the State Government to introduce more severe punishments for cultists, so as to deter others from joining.
