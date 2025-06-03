CSOs Demand Release of Journalist Akuwudike After Viral Corruption Claims

A group of concerned Civil Society Organizations and human rights activists on Monday called for the immediate release of journalist and media activist, Maazi Obinna Oparaku Akuwudike, by police operatives, reportedly acting under the direct orders of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

Akuwudike was arrested at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Thursday in Owerri, Imo State, following his viral interview on the Adeola Fayehun YouTube channel.

In the interview, he made serious allegations, including that he was paid ₦2.5 million by one Sandra Duru (aka “Prof Mgbeke”) to produce defamatory content against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akuwudike further alleged that Senate President Godswill Akpabio was the political and financial sponsor behind this smear campaign.

In a reaction to the development, the coalition of civil rights groups and activists, in a statement, advocated for press freedom, the rule of law, and democratic accountability, while strongly condemning the arbitrary arrest and indefinite detention of the journalist.

According to the coalition, the arrest, which occurred in the dead of night without any clear charge or recourse to legal counsel, raises deep concerns about political interference, suppression of press freedom, and the violation of constitutional rights guaranteed under Sections 35 and 36 of the Nigerian Constitution and Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

They expressed shock at the pattern of intimidation and criminalization of journalists and whistleblowers who dare to expose high-level corruption and political misconduct.

According to them, the fact that the arrest follows closely on the heels of explosive revelations implicating senior government officials lends credence to fears that the police are being used as a tool of political persecution.

They therefore demanded Maazi Akuwudike’s immediate and unconditional release or prompt arraignment before a competent court of law if any legitimate charges exist.

“We also demand that there should be respect for due process rights, including access to legal representation and family, and a public explanation from the Nigeria Police Force regarding the basis for his arrest.

“A transparent and independent investigation into the claims made by Akuwudike concerning the alleged smear campaign and the involvement of high-ranking officials should also be conducted, while there should be an end to the weaponization of law enforcement against journalists and activists who speak truth to power,” the groups said.

The coalition reminded the Nigeria Police Force and the Office of the Inspector-General that Nigeria is a constitutional democracy and emphasized that the rule of law must supersede political expediency.

It said, “Intimidating voices of dissent or silencing whistleblowers undermines not only public trust but also the very foundations of our democratic institutions.

“We urge all civil society actors, media organizations, and the international community to remain vigilant and speak out in defense of fundamental freedoms in Nigeria.”

The rights groups that signed the statement were the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Lagos, the 2. Centre for Community Empowerment in Conflict and Peacebuilding, Kaduna, the Foundation for Environmental Rights Advocacy and Development FENRAD Nigeria, Abia State, the Centre for Justice, Empowerment & Development (C4J), and the Vivacious Development Initiative (VIDI), among eleven others.