CSOs demand Public Hearing before passage of proposed Enugu Internal Security Bill

The Enugu State House of Assembly has been asked to ensure that it conducts inclusive public hearings on the new Executive Bill proposed by the Enugu State Government’s Internal Security Bill, designed to combat crimes and criminal enablers.

The demand was made by a group of civil society organizations across the country in a statement issued by the Executive Director of Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma.

According to the statement, the public hearing is to receive input from legal experts, civil society groups, traditional institutions, and affected stakeholders.

The bill, which mirrors similar legislation earlier adopted by Anambra State, rightly acknowledges the role that certain exploitative and unlawful practices may play in aiding criminal activity.

Describing the bill as a commendable step toward improving public safety and internal security, the CSOs noted that it is imperative that the enactment and enforcement of the Bill strictly adhere to the principles of human rights, due process, and the rule of law.

The group also counseled against the selective implementation of the bill, when passed into law.

“The provisions targeting the misuse of traditional and spiritual practices for criminal purposes, including the outlawing of ‘okite’, ‘odeshi’, and other ritual-based crime-enabling practices, represent a bold move. So too are the regulations that require registration and oversight of native doctors, herbalists, and other spiritual practitioners. These measures can help sanitize practices that have historically been exploited to shield or promote criminality.

“However, enforcement must be non-discriminatory, evidence-based, and transparent.

“Safeguards must be in place to prevent abuse, wrongful arrests, and stigmatization of legitimate cultural and spiritual practitioners. The burden placed on individuals to ‘prove supernatural powers’ also raises serious questions about the burden of proof and the standard of evidence that law enforcement may rely upon,” they said.

The rights groups further observed that some of the Bill’s provisions, such as mandatory surveillance by hotel operators, compulsory monthly reports by community leaders, and potential property forfeitures, carry significant implications for privacy, civil liberties, and ownership rights, and must be balanced carefully with constitutional protections.

They also advised that clauses in the legislation, allowing detention based on reasonable suspicion of loitering in forests or uncompleted buildings, must not become a license for arbitrary arrest or profiling, especially of young or vulnerable persons.

“We demand the insertion of clear checks and oversight mechanisms to prevent abuse of power and ensure accountability in enforcement.

“It must also ensure compliance with constitutional rights to fair hearing, protection from arbitrary detention, and freedom of belief, as well as provide clear definitions and guidelines to law enforcement officers on the application of the law to prevent misuse,” they insisted.

Among other CSOs that endorsed the statement are Spaces for Change (S4C), the Parent-Child Intervention Centre (PCIC), the Sisters With A Goal Initiative (SWAG), the ÓNÚRÚBÉ coalition against gender-based violence, the Centre for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS), the Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy & Development(FENRAD), among others.