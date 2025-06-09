Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Lamine Yamal After Nations League Final

Following Portugal’s victory over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final, Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo offered words of praise and advice for Spain’s 17-year-old forward, Lamine Yamal.

Speaking after the match, Ronaldo described Yamal as a player with significant potential.

“What do I say to Lamine Yamal? Nothing, nothing special. He will win many titles, both collective and individual,” Ronaldo said.

“He is 17 years old, and I repeat, he is a young man with a huge margin for development. He is a phenomenon.”

Ronaldo also urged the media and public to ease the pressure on the young talent.

“But leave him alone, that’s what I ask. He needs to be calm,” he added.

“He has a very long career ahead of him, and he will certainly win many times with the national team. So, let him be calm.”

The Nations League final, which ended in Portugal’s favour, marked another high point for Ronaldo while also highlighting Yamal’s emergence as one of Spain’s promising prospects.