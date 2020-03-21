Cravings and your Bloody-Mary days

Many women would know the intense feeling of craving chocolaty gooeyness during those monthly days when the disaster of nature strikes. All you could think of is chocolate, pampering, and conditioning. The little indulgence in the form of chocolate helps keep your mind off of stomach cramps and breakouts. Not many women are aware why they specifically crave chocolate during their Bloody-Mary days.

According to reports, many people believe that it all bottles down to hormonal imbalances during your monthly cycle. As progesterone and estrogen levels drop at the beginning of the period, this causes you to become hungrier.

While cortisol, the stress hormones levels are steadily on the rise during this period, the level of serotonin – the feel-good hormone drops rapidly. The whole imbalance makes you crave sugary food which inadvertently leads to boost in feel-good hormones and hence cheer you up. Nevertheless, many people believe that this does not add up. While the hormonal imbalance might be a reason, it is not the sole reason.

The researchers believed that the people now generally let their cravings run amok based on the cues predominantly set in their minds. Since a lot of women have seen or have been taught to associate menstrual period to chocolate, they automatically crave chocolate during the cycle.

The hormonal changes during the days leading up to the menstrual cycle leave the women feeling stressed and tired, which they try to eradicate by indulging in our favourite comfort foods. This ends up creating a cycle by which women crave high fat and sugar foods when they get their period every month.

Bread

When you can’t stop thinking about pizza, burgers, pasta or sandwiches, your body could be searching for nitrogen or the amino acid tryptophan. These refined carbohydrates can cause your blood sugar levels to spike, which will help in boosting the energy levels.

Cheese

Love the ripples that the site of this melting goodness creates during your period, it is because your body could need calcium.

Acidic foods

If you crave for foods such as citrus fruits, coffee, or even condiments that could mean you are magnesium deficient.

Salty foods

If you are craving for salty foods like chips or popcorns your body really needs sodium chloride.