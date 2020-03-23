COVID-19: Western Union devises ways to meet customers’ need

Worldwide Western Union Customers increasingly choose to send money digitally from the comfort and safety of their home Company is working with Agents, Governments, Customers and Employees to enable global money movement and help ease the economic impact of COVID-19

Western Union, a global player in money transfers, is encouraging its customers to go for “digital money transfers” now that the world has been ravaged by the deadly coronavirus disease.

In a press statement made available to The News Chronicle, said the Western Union Mobile App is available in 40 countries of the world.

“In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Western Union understands that some of its customers may look for alternate ways of sending money to their loved ones. Certain retail Agent locations have suspended operations in connection to COVID-19 preventative measures. Western Union is encouraging customers to opt for digital money transfers offered through westernunion.com and the Western Union Mobile App. Westernunion.com is available to customers in more than 70 countries plus additional territories, and the Western Union Mobile App is available in 40 countries. Customers can send money globally, track a transfer, and check pricing and exchange rates 24 hours a day, seven days a week on these digital channels. Transfers can be paid out into Western Union’s global bank account and mobile wallet network as well as at Agent locations world-wide”.

It added that “Western Union’s vast retail network with more than 500,000 locations globally continues to accept and pay out in local currency, except in some locations in certain areas where business operations have been suspended as a result of COVID-19. Customers who want to check the status of operating hours of Western Union locations can use the Agent Locator tool, which is being updated multiple times a day to provide the most accurate and up-to-date information”.

According to the statement, the organization had prepared for any eventualities as a result of COVID-19 while also encouraging its customers to adhere to the guidance of the WHO.

“At the outset of this outbreak, Western Union activated business continuity plans including preparing and mitigating the risk of COVID-19 for our employees and customers. Western Union is encouraging its Retail Agents and customers to adhere to guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other leading health authorities, including minimizing social interactions with others”, it warned.

