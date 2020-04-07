COVID-19: We’re In Solidarity With Our Member Parliaments- IPU

In the face of the coronavirus health emergency, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) says it is standing in solidarity with its member parliaments, partners and friends

The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented global challenge that knows no borders and impacts everyone, especially the poor, the vulnerable and the marginalised.

International solidarity, cooperation and coordination have never been so important and the parliamentary community has a vital role to play.

‘’We wish all those affected personally a speedy recovery and much strength in the coming weeks’’, says IPU.

IPU also expresses its deepest gratitude to all the health professionals, nurses, doctors, food service workers, and all those on the front line in the fight against the coronavirus who are risking their lives to protect ours.

Continuing, IPU says the World Health Organisation (WHO) is leading the global effort, supporting countries to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic.

‘’We call on the IPU’s 179 Member Parliaments, as well as the wider parliamentary family, to support WHO through the newly created COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund’’, it adds.

The Solidarity Response Fund is designed to raise money from a wide range of donors to support the work of WHO and partners to help countries respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fund will help finance essential supplies such as personal protective equipment for frontline health workers; boost laboratory capacity through training and equipment; and accelerate efforts to fast-track the discovery and development of lifesaving vaccines, diagnostics and treatments.

The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund is a partnership between WHO, the United Nations Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Fund.

