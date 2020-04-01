COVID-19: Security expert worried over the social implication of lockdown on citizens

A Security Expert, Capt. Aliyu Umar Babangida has said the current lockdown could have a negative social and economic implication on the citizens if palliatives are not provided.

Speaking on TVC news early Wednesday, Babangida said the current lockdown could result in a rise in crime rate and a violation of the order because it was natural for humans to react if they lacked options to survive.

“Habitually, as human beings, we are used to doing things in certain ways, one of the ways is our means of livelihood. At the ordinary city level, we have people who live by the day. Now, this kind of people is going to be affected by the lockdown. The next thing is awareness. Awareness in the sense that this lockdown itself does not spell safety. I see fallouts from this lockdown. People would begin to experience pressures. You start having burglaries on places that are not occupied, like workspaces. We are going to see a situation where our law enforcement agencies are stressed”, he opined.

He, however, commended Lagos for its proactive steps and planning but regretted that other states only acted according to the trend and do not plan which could be detrimental to the fight against the disease.

“We need to look at Lagos in Isolation. Lagos is like two, three steps ahead. Lagos has been able to plan backwards. Planning backwards is simply working to worst-case scenarios and planning backwards from worst-case scenarios. What is prevalent in most other places is the plan as events trend and that in itself is like staying a step behind the trend. And the way it is, the crisis takes a national perspective in the sense that, it is ongoing and concurrent across every inch of this country. Kudos to the Lagos State team, they have been pre-emptive and forward-thinking. But then from what we have, that’s not the situation in other states”.

According to him, the lockdown of Lagos is not enough but the government must provide palliatives and the Lagos model must be replicated down to the grassroots for the country to survive the threat.

“You have people staying in their homes and you do not address this little dynamics of the lockdown, social dynamics actually, you are going to have people coming out after a while. So for the lockdown to be effective, local government chairmen would have to sink with the grain. Lagos is the torchbearer, the local governments down to the ward level would have to sink in”, he maintained.