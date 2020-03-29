COVID-19 restrictions: Our faith not against precautions- Archbishop Ibezim

The Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of Niger, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim says the Province endorses all activities of the State Government in line with World Health Organization’s approved health standards, aimed at battling the COVID-19 challenge in the state.

Archbishop Ibezim made this known today during a press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic at Emmaus House, Awka.

Ibezim said the Church is worried about the outbreak of the Corona Virus globally but commends the Government of Anambra State for the pro-active measures it has adopted to combat the deadly scourge.

According to him, the church although anchored on faith and spirituality is not averse to its physical responsibility towards ensuring its security and survival.

This according to him, informed the decision of the Province to align itself with the safety recommendations of the government and WHO, to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The heads of the nine dioceses under the Province have met and resolved to endorse the directives issued by the State Government and we commend Governor Willie Obiano for promptly constituting a 23-member action committee on COVID-19, to ensure that this plague is contained in the state.

“The Church will continue to pray for the complete eradication of this global scourge soonest. The Churches are reminded that security is everybody’s business. While maintaining a very healthy environment, remember that your life is very dear to the Church and God,” he said.

Ibezim who is also the Anglican Bishop of Awka Diocese also reeled out other key decisions of the province.

“In line with Government’s directives, the Province has prayerfully taken the following decisions, urging our churches to maintain high health standards and clean environments, to provide handwashing facilities and educate and enforce strict compliance as well as to maintain approved spacing standards of 5-6 feet.

“All Church activities in the Diocese that usually attract large crowds have been suspended until further notice. These include Elshaddai Monthly programme, Palm Sunday Processions, Diocesan Lenten Prayer Convention, Collation of Archdeacons and Installation of Canons, vigils, weddings, burials, and other forms of celebrations.

“The Diocese had also banned the celebration of peace which includes shaking of hands and hugging, the use of a common cup for wine-distribution in Holy Communion Services has also been banned and Priests are encouraged to maintain office hours with prayers said at intervals of 9 am, 12noon, 3 pm and 6 pm.”

The prelate, however, maintained that God is passing a message to His people through the COVID-19 pandemic and urged Christians to pay heed to what God is saying at this critical time.

“The ban on public gatherings and shut down of other activities that keep our people engaged, have secluded families in their homes. Parents are encouraged to use this period to bond more with their children towards realizing God’s ultimate purpose for creating families. We also encourage families to pray more at this time, for themselves and the church. These are trying times but we are confident that God will see His church through and we will all come out of this challenge stronger and with no loss,” the Archbishop enthused.