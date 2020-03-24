COVID-19: Police restricts detention to very serious crimes in Plateau

As the Coronavirus rages on across the country, the Nigeria Police in Plateau state has placed measures to check its spread which include restricting detention of persons to certain crimes and public visitations to its formations.

In a press statement, signed by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Plateau state Command, Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, “detention of suspects must be reduced to the barest minimum and only very serious cases such as terrorism, rape/defilement, armed robbery, homicide, kidnapping and other non-bailable offences should warrant detention”.

The statement further stated that: “in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed A. Adamu, following the growing cases of coronavirus around the world, the Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, has warned officers and men of the Command against unnecessary arrest and detention of suspects”.

According to Ogaba, the Commissioner of Police has ordered the closure of Police Primary schools, other primaries, secondary and tertiary institutions within the state.

He also ordered the “Nigeria Police Medical Services to step up sensitization program and ensure that hand sanitizers and body temperature gauge be placed at all points of entry across Area commands, Divisions, formations and barracks in the state” and also “encouraged citizens of the state to observe social distancing, social visits to Police offices and minimize official visits except where absolutely necessary.