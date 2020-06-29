COVID-19: Plateau takes drastic action on 6 LGs

The Plateau state government will from Monday, begin “robust” enforcement of COVID-19 rules and regulations in Jos North, Jos South, Barkin Ladi, Mangu, Kanam and Kanke local government areas.

This was disclosed during a press conference by the Secretary to the Government of the State and Coordinator, Plateau State Covid-19 Task Force, Prof. Danladi Abok Atu, on Sunday. According to him, the measure was taken due to the rising cases of infection in the State.

“Commencing from tomorrow, Monday 29th June 2020, the enforcement teams will wage a robust action on defaulters whether citizens or organisations particularly in the 6 Local Governments which include Jos North, Jos South, Barkin Ladi, Mangu, Kanam and Kanke.

“Government has equally been worried about the increase in the number of cases in the State even as we test more people. This means that the risk of COVID-19 is still very high, and as such, we cannot relax.

“That is why the Chairman of the Plateau State Covid-19 Task Force, Governor Simon Lalong has directed that we redouble our enforcement efforts across the entire State with SPECIAL EMPHASIS on 6 of the Local Government Areas with the highest prevalence of coronavirus cases”, he stated.

He also revealed that “the next phase will see other Local Governments also witnessing the type of enforcement and enlightenment that we shall launch tomorrow”.

“This enforcement will go simultaneously with a public education campaign by Health Educators to further enlighten the citizens on the dangers of the disease and what to do to be protected.

“It is important to make it abundantly clear that this action is not in any way aimed at stigmatizing people living in these Local Government Areas or affected communities, but an exercise targeted at ensuring their safety and containment of the pandemic.

“I am stating this upfront because we are aware of the mischief by some individuals and groups who specialize in spreading falsehood and trying to discourage people from abiding by government directives.

“We shall remain focused on ensuring that we protect our citizens from the Corona Virus pandemic. All we continue to ask for is the cooperation and support of all citizens towards defeating the disease,” he concluded.