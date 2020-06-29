COVID-19: Plateau begins strict enforcement of face masks as cases rise

The Plateau state government in collaboration with law enforcement agencies have begun the strict enforcement of face masks, as Plateau state records 39 cases of the virus bringing the total confirmed cases to 337.

The Secretary to the Government of the State, Prof. Danladi Atu, had earlier in a press conference said that “commencing from tomorrow, Monday 29th June 2020, the enforcement teams will wage a robust action on defaulters whether citizens or organisations particularly in the 6 Local Governments which include Jos North, Jos South, Barkin Ladi, Mangu, Kanam and Kanke”.

The major streets and junctions in the city are currently witnessing heavy traffic with law enforcement agents and government officials monitoring the movement of vehicles and passengers to ensure that everyone had a face mask.

A team of policemen are stationed with their vehicles to arrest defaulters.

Also, hawkers of face masks are making a brisk business selling their items to passengers who have no choice than buy them or risk arrest and payment of a heavy fine.

So far, Plateau state have recorded 9 deaths and the spread of the virus is high in some communities within the city.

Meanwhile, according to the NCDC microsite, the latest national figures as at 12:09 am Monday 29, June, 2020 shows the following: Samples tested-130,164, confirmed cases-24,567, active cases-14,995, discharged cases-9,007, deaths-565.