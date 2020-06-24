COVID-19: Nigeria’s Yemi Alade to feature in Concert alongside Beckham, Shakira

Nigerian music star, Yemi Alade will be among top world music artistes and celebrities to perform at a concert to fight the deadly COVID-19, Allure Vanguard reports.

According to the report, Global Citizen and the European Commission are the organisers and has as its theme: Global Goal: Unite for Our Future – The Concert, to ensure that no one is left behind in the global fight to tackle COVID-19.

The concert also targets vulnerable persons and communities under the COVID-19 situation to highlight their plights.

“The concert, which will premiere on Saturday, June 27, is a globally televised and digitally streamed special that will highlight the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalized communities including people of colour, those living in extreme poverty, and other communities facing discrimination.

“Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, the concert will feature performances by Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher, and Yemi Alade.

“Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, David Beckham, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Diane Kruger, Antoni Porowski, Ken Jeong, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman are expected to make appearances at the show,” the report says.

The Nigerian singer also took to her Twitter page to confirm her participation in the event.