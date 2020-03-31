COVID-19: NCDC confirms 20 new cases, Nigeria now hits 131

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 20 new cases of the deadly Coronavirus making a total of those infected in Nigeria to 131.

