COVID-19: NCDC confirms 20 new cases, Nigeria now hits 131

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 20 new cases of the deadly Coronavirus making a total of those infected in Nigeria to 131.
In its latest Twitter handle, the NCDC said “Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State.
“As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths”.
President Buhari had at yesterday 29 March, 2020, restricted movement in and out of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states, which happen to be the worst hit states in the country.