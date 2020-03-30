COVID-19: Lagos and Abuja to go on total lockdown as Nigeria hits 111 cases

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the “cessation” of movement in Lagos and Abuja “for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11 pm on Monday 30th March 2020”.

In a national broadcast monitored on Sunday evening, the President said, he had taken the decision based on advice from the Ministry of Health and the NCDC to check the further spread of the virus.

“The restriction would also apply to Ogun state due to its proximity to Lagos State”, he stated.

President Buhari also added: “All citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes. Travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses within and offices within this location should be fully closed within this period”.

According to the President, the containment period would be used ” to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come in contact with confirmed cases” and “ensure the treatment of confirmed cases while restricting further spread to other states”.

Meanwhile, the order does apply to the following: hospitals and related medical establishments, food processing, distribution and retail companies, petroleum distribution and retail entities, power generation, transmission and distribution companies, private security companies, workers in telecommunication, broadcasters, print and electronic media who are unable to work from home.

Also, “seaports in Lagos shall remain open”, but “movement of all passenger aircraft, both commercial and private jets are hereby suspended”.

The President also ordered that “all vehicles conveying food and other essential humanitarian items to these locations from other parts of the country shall be screened thoroughly before they are allowed into these restricted areas”.