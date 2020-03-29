Covid-19: Immigration boss, UCH Chief Medical Director test positive

Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has contracted Coronavirus.

Babandede, who returned from the United Kingdom to Nigeria on March 22, made the confirmation on Sunday.

Also, the Chief Medical Director of University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, Prof Jesse A. Otegbayo, has tested positive for Coronavirus. He confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

Otegbayo said, “On Monday, March 23, we commenced a 12-man quarterly board meeting which was meant to last five days in the hospital, we observed social distancing and other precautionary measures for Covid-19 as much as possible. ”

However, on Wednesday morning, one of us presented with what appeared to be symptoms of Covid-19, his samples were immediately taken for test and the meeting called off.

His result returned positive on Friday morning and every participant (including me) immediately went into self-isolation while our samples were also taken for the test.

Unfortunately, my result returned positive on Saturday afternoon and I remain in isolation as I am not symptomatic.

All staff who have been in contact with me and other participants during this period have been advised to immediately proceed on self-isolation pending the time they get tested.”