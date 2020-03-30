COVID-19: Hundred stranded at Kaduna Plateau boundary

By Victor Gai

Several vehicles coming into Plateau state have been held down at a boundary security post near Assop Falls along the Akwanga-Jos road due to the Coronavirus test being carried out for all passengers.

Some drivers spotted at the point of check told this reporter that they have been held at the hold up for one to two hours due to the checks.

Security agents were seen checking commercial vehicles mostly from the southern part of the country and then diverting them to a petrol station where the passengers disembark, join the queue and face an aparatus to ascertain their temperature or otherwise.

The Plateau State government had restricted movement into and out of the state from 6pm to 7pm and it is quite unlikely if those along that route will not get stranded.