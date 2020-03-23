COVID 19- Gov. Moh’d on self Isolation after shaking hands with Atiku’s son

The Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed, has gone into self Isolation after reports from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed that the son of former Vice-President of Nigeria, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar has tested positive to the dreaded Coronavirus upon his return from an international trip in Lagos State.

According to a press statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, which was issued to newsmen in Bauchi, the Governor who was on an official trip to Lagos State, met with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar in the Aero Contractors Aircraft, where they shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

“So far, the Governor has not exhibited any symptoms of the disease, but based on the recommendations of the NCDC, he will remain in isolation in order to avoid the risk of spreading the disease”

“Currently, the blood sample of the Governor has been taken for clinical testing.For the period of the clinical testing, the Governor and his entourage will remain in isolation pending the outcome of the clinical results.Consequently therefore, the Governor has cancelled all his appointments with immediate effect and any inconveniences caused is highly regretted”, the statement read.