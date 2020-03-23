COVID-19: Gombe governor closes all schools, sets-up 21 man task force 

Gombe State governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has ordered the closure of all schools in the State as part of efforts to prevent the spread of corona virus.

In an address to the people of the State, Monday morning, Governor Inuwa also inaugurated a 21 member taskforce on COVID-19, shortly after the state wide broadcast.

The Governor said, “in accordance with the directives by the Presidential Task force on COVID 19, all schools in the state are hereby directed to close effective from tomorrow Tuesday 24th March, 2020 until further notice”.

He also directed that “all congregations for ceremonies, religious and other social activities are advised to limit numbers so as not to exceed the 50-person maximum as advised by the committee.

“Additionally, we shall constitute a 21-man Task Force to be headed by a renowned Professor of Immunology and Infectious Diseases, Prof. Idris Mohammed to immediately review and continuously monitor the situation in the state”, he said.

According to him, efforts taken by the Government resulted in the release of funds to the Ministry of health in order to facilitate public sensitization on preventive measures against the disease, enhance surveillance activities for early detection of potential cases and ensure that medical supplies and equipment are stockpiled in the event of occurrence of the disease in our state.

While calling for support from all people of the State, he said both government and individuals have a role to play in the fight, saying, “you have a role to play as a health care worker, Traditional Ruler, Religious leader, Politician and a member of the Community. The fight against this pandemic is a collective responsibility”.

The ten points terms of reference for the taskforce among others include; assessing the situation in the state in terms of the risk of the outbreak occurrence and design a response plan to prevent, contain and mitigate the consequences of such outbreak

The taskforce is also to Identify a suitable isolation center (s) for the management of moderate to severe form of COVID-19 and equip such center (s) with required equipment including ventilators

Ensure the availability of necessary consumables and other medical supplies critical for the management of COVID-19 outbreak in the state.