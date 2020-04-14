COVID-19: FG targets an additional one million homes for palliatives

•Develops comprehensive policy for the economy

Following the extension of the restriction on movement in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT by another 14 days by President Muhammadu Buhari, the social register which currently captures 2.6 million households, has been extended to 3.6 households for the next two weeks.

This was disclosed in the President’s address to the nation Monday evening at the expiration of the 14-day lockdown on Lagos, Ogun and the FCT.

“In the last two weeks, we announced palliative measures such as food distribution, cash transfers and loans repayments to ease the pains of our restrictive policies during these difficult times. These measures must be sustained.

“I have also directed that the current social register be extended from 2.6 million households to 3.6 million households in the next two weeks.

“This means we will support an additional 1 million homes with our social investment programs. A technical committee is working on this and will submit a report to me by the end of this week”, Buhari stated.

Meanwhile, the President has announced a “comprehensive policy for a Nigerian economy functioning with a COVID-19” which will involve key ministries and agencies.

According to President Buhari, the policy became necessary to adapt to the global changes brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“As a result of this pandemic, the world as we know it has changed. The way we interact with each other, conduct our businesses and trade, educate our children and earn our livelihood will be different. To ensure our economy adapt to this reality, I am directing the Ministries of Industry, Trade and Investment, Communication and Digital Economy, Science and Technology, Transportation, Aviation, Interior, Health, Works and Housing, Labour and Employment and Education to jointly develop a comprehensive policy for a Nigerian economy functioning with a COVID-19.

“The Ministers will be supported by the Presidential Economic Advisory Council and Economic Sustainability Committee in executing this mandate.

“I am also directing the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and National Security Adviser, the Vice Chairman National Food Security Council and The Chairman Presidential Fertilizer Initiative to work with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to ensure the impact of this pandemic on our 2020 farming season is minimized”, Buhari stated.