COVID-19: FG Blames Nigerians For Increasing Positive Cases

The Presidential Task Force PTF on COVID-19 has blamed Nigerians for the continued non-compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols, saying it would have flattened the curve by now but for the lackadaisical attitude of Nigerians towards containing the pandemic.

It also lamented the increasing COVID-19 case fatalities in the country, disclosing that of the 985 deaths recorded so far, 14 were medical doctors who contracted the virus in the line of duty.

“In coordinating this national response, I can assure you that our biggest challenge has been the attitude of some Nigerians. That is our biggest challenge.

‘’Everything to fight Covid-19 has been placed out our disposal. We arrested the 2020 budget and got it revised, all in an attempt to deal with the financial means in fighting COVID-19.

“We are not short of any resources to fight COVID-19. We have coordinated a national response that took in everybody that matters in this country. The corporate world through CA-COVID has amassed a huge war-chest of resources.

“So, our major challenge as a Presidential Task Force has been the attitude of some Nigerians. With our response, we would have flattened the curve.

‘’We would have dampened this ravaging virus by now if we had just complied with simple instructions and that brings me to a major thing which was aptly demonstrated yesterday when I presented a memorandum to the president for the introduction of a National Policy on Ethics and Integrity.

Most of us think that as Nigerians we only have rights but there are corresponding responsibilities that you are expected to exhibit as a citizen of the country.

“This morning, Nigerians woke up to the stark reality that our confirmed cases of COVID-19 have crossed the 50,000 mark standing at 50,488 and a death toll of 985 bringing us close to the unenviable record of 1,000 fatalities.

‘’These records are not landmarks to be celebrated especially as every single death further underscores the grief and pains of families and friends, scuttled lives that could have contributed to national development and abridging God’s purpose for the lost soul.

‘’This is aptly demonstrated by the fact that 14 of these paid the supreme sacrifice as they were doctors who toiled daily to save lives,” said Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the Task Force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

Mustapha, who disclosed this during yesterday’s briefing of the Task Force, said coronavirus continued to display unpredictable characteristics that showed its relentless nature on populations that disregard common and simple protective measures.

He said it would be extremely selfish for Nigerian youths to continue to flout the safety protocols and carry on without sparing a thought for their safety and those of the vulnerable.