COVID-19: Despite airport/border closure, FAAN Okays domestic flights

In the face of the high prevalence and spread of the COVID-19, which led to Federal government’s partial restriction of activities, the Federal Airport Authorities of Nigeria (FAAN), has disclosed that domestic flights are still in operation.

A press release, dated March 24, 2020, on its Twitter handle says: “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria hereby notifies the general public that although all international flight operations have been suspended, passengers can still travel within Nigeria unhindered”.

The Authority also added that, “we use this opportunity to request all passengers and other stakeholders to adhere strictly to all travel instructions and guidance in the interest of all”.