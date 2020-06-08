COVID 19 claims another life in Bauchi, 5 new cases confirmed

One person has died as a result of Coronavirus while five persons have tested positive to the virus in Bauchi state.

According to the Bauchi COVID-19 situation report, as at Sunday 7th June 2020, the state has a total number of nine patients with the case fatality rate which stands at 3.1%.

Although there are no follow up samples at the moment, 59 persons are currently on admission at the isolation centres in the state while the total number of confirmed cases stands at 291 with 224 already discharged in the state from various health facilities.

The State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Muhammad Maigoro, said that the denial of COVID-19 existence will amount to nothing but rather lead one to the threats of infection, adding that adhering to protocols of prevention and control will help health personnel and government reduce the incidence of community transmission.

“The state COVID-19 emergency operation centre, case management, surveillance and contact tracing, risk communication and partners are doing the needful to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Bauchi State,” he said.