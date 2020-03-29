Covid-19, Cellgevity and pastors

Nothing winds me up more than fake people, fake pastors, fake drugs, Cellgevity and Covid-19. I just cannot resist, once prodded by any of these and I am forced to react. Fake people and you can spot them a mile away, irritate me. Fake drugs including sham products such as Cellgevity even more so. Of course, Covid-19 is the worst irritant of all time!

Pastors have always been able to get under my skin. Historically, it is said that they are the most dangerous men on earth. I saw a video of such a man recently talking about and apparently banishing Covid-19 from his church members. Meanwhile, the church was full of people, singing, shouting, spitting and possibly sharing the virus. It was like a dagger to my heart and needles in my eyes. It hurt to watch!

Men of God should have been able to dream of, see or foresee what the future brings with Covid-19. They should have warned the people and do what they can to keep their brethren safe. Real men of God would have closed up the churches long ago, in anticipation and planned how to help church members prevent the pandemic and survive the aftermath. Real men of God are not the ones asking for tithes and offerings, but the ones stockpiling food and offering assistance to their members. Oh well!

Fake drugs, herbal remedies including the increasingly popular Cellgevity winds me up chronic. In these trying times, such remedies hold sway and are wont to afflict the desperate and unwary. Cellgevity has long been touted as improving immunity and so a cure for all diseases including it seems Covid-19. This is the time when the drug peddlers especially the greedy, fake doctors amongst us will be pushing it on the masses.

These people are harbingers of death in Ghana and Nigeria. Let me tell you, no one is using herbal drugs including Cellgevity in China, Italy, America or even in Japan where the ‘’cook’’, Professor whatever his name is originated from. We have such huge problems now and we must resist the spread of fake news, fake information and fake Covid-19 remedies. Cellgevity is not a cure or treatment for anything. It is simply a way for them to steal your money!

Covid-19

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. The virus spreads when an infected person coughs small droplets – packed with the virus – into the air. These can be breathed in, or cause an infection if you touch a surface they have landed on, then your eyes, nose or mouth. So, coughing and sneezing into tissues, not touching your face with unwashed hands, and avoiding close contact with infected people are important for limiting the spread.

It also spreads when a person touches a surface, including a hand (through handshakes) or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. This is why we advise you to wash your hands regularly and wipe all surfaces with a disinfectant before and after touching it.

The other important point is this: we do not currently know if people can transmit the infection BEFORE they become sick and symptomatic. In other words, we do not know conclusively, if someone who is not coughing or sneezing can give you an infection. However, we assume they can, which is why social distancing is important.

My beloved readers, I beseech you to do all you can to prevent contracting the deadly virus. The only real cure is not to catch it. Stay away from people who may inadvertently give you an infection. Covid-19 is real. It can affect anyone. It does not matter whether young or old, white or black, rich or poor. So, go into self-isolation today and avoid people.

In self-isolation, boost your immunity with fresh fruits and vegetables which contains all the nutrients we need. Exercise will also help to improve your immunity and keep your spirits up. Exercise will allow your lungs to fill up with oxygen and be vital for your recovery if necessary.

Another way to boost your immunity in these trying times is to keep as much money in hand and not lose it to criminals.

NB: I must warn all Nigerians seriously. Please STOP buying fruits and vegetables (sugarcane, onions, mango, lettuce, cucumber, bananas and plantains) from the Aboki. Their unhygienic and deliberately deadly ways of ‘’preserving’’ foodstuff leave me puking at the thought.

They are not to be trusted under any circumstances and most especially NOW!