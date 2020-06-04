COVID 19: Bauchi records 5 new cases, 246 total confir…

COVID 19: Bauchi records 5 new cases, 246 total confirmed cases

By Nick Yashi

Five COVID-19 cases have been recorded at the new Bauchi State Molecular Reference Laboratory on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed infections to 246.

According to information received from the Emergency Operation Center of the State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Center, 221 patients have been discharged so far since the outbreak of the disease in the state with only 17 patients on admission at Isolation centers in the state.

Although as at 3/6/2020, no patient has been discharged, the total number of laboratory samples taken so far is 1,850 even as the fatality rate of the state still stands at 3.3%.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Government has reiterated its determination to uplift the standard of primary and secondary health facilities in line with the world standard.

The State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Muhammad Maigoro, while inaugurating members of the drug revolving fund Commitee in Bauchi, said that the state of emergency placed on the health sector of the state was aimed at ensuring effective service delivery by health personnel in the state.

He said the state government had paid its health counterpart fund and assured of proper monitoring and distribution of drugs across the health facilities in the state just as he charged members of the committee to develop a roadmap for the sustainance of the project in the state.