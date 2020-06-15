COVID 19: Bauchi loses one patient, 51 medical personnel test positive

Another patient has died as a result of Coronavirus infection while 51 medical personnel have tested positive to the dreaded virus, bringing the total number of infection in the state to 410.

According to the Bauchi COVID-19 Situation Report, the state has a total of 155 patients undergoing treatment at the various Isolation centres while 14 more patients have been discharged as the case fatality rate of the state stands at 2.6%, which indicates that it dropped by 1%.

The report further stated that out of the 2,614 samples collected, the results of 168 samples are still pending

It added that with the 14 recoveries, at the moment, 244 have so far been discharged from the hospitals after their second round of sample tests returned negative.

The State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Muhammad Maigoro, stated that the COVID19 is a reality which many health workers are risking their lives to protect citizens of the state.

“Coronavirus is killing our relatives silently as a result of denying the existence of the disease. Do you know that not all the deaths are being reported by the media? Do your best to protect yourself and take the advice given by the health experts to ensure controlling the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed disclosed that 51 medical personnel and 17 inmates in a correction facility in the state had so far tested positive for coronavirus in the state, adding that an isolation centre had been established in the prison to ensure that no prisoners escaped from the facility.

“We have 51 medical personnel who have been infected so far in the state and out of this figure, one medical consultant lost his life in the line of duty.

“Also, we currently have 17 inmates who have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, however, we created an isolation centre in the prison because we don’t want the prisoners to escape. Fourteen of them are currently on treatment in the prison isolation centre. These are the current vital information about the virus in the state,” Mohammed said.

Mohammad who is also the Chairman, Bauchi State Contact Tracing Committee on COVID-19, however, advised the health workers in the state to be very vigilant and ensure that they properly make use of their PPE at all times.

He further revealed that the state government was conducting an active community search, taking samples from members of the communities for testing.

“We are engaging in massive active community search, we are going community by community trying to take samples of members of the communities,” he concluded.