COVID 19: Bauchi Govt. puts a total lockdown 

The Bauchi State Government has placed a total lockdown in the state for 14 days with effect from Thursday 2nd April 2020, from 6.pm

According to a press release signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabi’u Baba, which was made available to newsmen in Bauchi, all borders will be consequently closed to prevent entry into the state.

“His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State appreciates the sacrifice of the public in this agonizing times. He has subsequently directed that for the public to secure food items, movement is allowed between 10 am to 4 pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The ban does not, however, affect essential services”

“The Governor appeals to the public to appreciate that these measures are aimed at curtailing the spread of the Coronavirus that is threatening the society. He appeals for continuous prayers”, the statement read.