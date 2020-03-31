COVID-19: Bauchi confirms the third case

Bauchi State has recorded another case of COVID-19 bringing the number of cases to three.

Governor Bala Mohammed was the index case in the state, followed by a 62-year-old man who was said to be a close associate of the Governor.

The State Deputy Governor, Sen. Baba Tela who confirmed this while briefing Journalists said that a new positive case is a 55-year-old man who had contact with one of the earlier two positive cases.

He confirmed that the new positive case was one of the contacts of the two previous cases, adding that efforts have been intensified to trace all of the contacts of the three positive cases to ensure that they were tested to confirm their status.

The Deputy Governor who is Chairman of the State Rapid Response Taskforce on COVID-19 and Lassa Fever explained that so far the samples of 100 people have been taken and tested out of which a substantial number have turned out negative.

“The State is ready to curtail the spread of the infection across the state. Our solation centre here in Bayara General Hospital is 80 percent ready, by tomorrow (Wednesday) it will be operational and ready to admit patients for management”.

“All essential drugs and other management needs have been procured for case management and treatment, however, the distance between Bauchi and Abuja impedes quick response to test”, he said

He appealed to the NCDC to as a matter of urgency give the state all necessary testing machines considering the suspected number of cases discovered in the state so far, warning that the lockdown will be total with only people on essential services allowed to operate.

The Deputy Governor added that security operatives have been instructed to enforce the lockdown order appealing to the public to cooperate with the government to reduce the spread of the infection.