COVID-19-Bauchi Civil Servants ordered to stay and work from home

Following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, Civil servants in Bauchi State between grade levels 1-12 have been directed to stay at home until further notice but will continue to work from home.

This was contained in a statement signed by Umar Saidu on behalf of the Head of Civil Service and made available to newsmen in Bauchi.

The Head of Service directed that those on levels above 12 are expected to continue going to the office and all essential public servants such as health and security.

“In an effort to curtail the spread of the killer disease, His Excellency, Sen Bala Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, has directed that all non-essential public servants on grade level 1-12 stay and work from their home with effect from Wednesday, March 25, 2020, until further notice”

“While non-essential officers from grade level 13 and above including all essential public servants such as health, security, etc should continuously come to work to sustain coordination of effective service delivery,” part of the statement read.

The statement urged citizens in the state to always observe necessary precautions during their interactions through minimal contacts amongst others.