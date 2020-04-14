COVID-19: Anambra designates new markets for food items across communities

In furtherance of its directives to keep citizens of the state safe from the threat of coronavirus, Anambra State Government has designated new markets for food items in the 181 communities in the state.

A statement issued Tuesday by the state government shows that most of the markets were located in Community schools, village squares and health facilities.

The markets in every community are to operate between 8 am and 3 pm daily.

An enforcement notice to residents of the state, from the Anambra State Police Command signed by the spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, explained that the initiative was to enhance social distancing and hygiene during the lockdown period.

“The Command wishes to notify the public that effective from 8 am on Tuesday 14th April 2020, all existing food markets are to be shut down completely till further notice. Sellers of food items and other essential consumables are required to move their commodities to the freshly designated locations,” the notice read.

It explained that the essence of the new locations was to restrict commercial activities to food items and other approved essentials and to ensure that buying and selling hold within a well-spaced environment that permits observance of the social distancing protocol.

It further said market leaders and affected vendors have been fully notified while Transition Committee Chairmen and Presidents-General of Communities will be on the ground to manage the new facilities.

Meanwhile, visits to some of the designated new markets showed that they were yet to commence.

Security operatives were however seen in markets in parts of the state such as Enugwu-Ukwu, Mgbakwu, Nimo, Nibo and Abagana, dispersing people from the conventional markets.