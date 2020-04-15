COVID-19: ADC blasts FG over poor handling

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government over the way it is handling the coronavirus pandemic saying it is not doing enough to control the spread of the disease.

The Vice-Chairman North East of the party, Manzo Mohammed Ibrahim in a press release issued to Journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday stated that the pandemic has triggered a change in all nations of the world, lamenting that Nigerian government has not made adequate provision to bring succour to its citizens as they grapple with the deadly virus.

“The COVID 19 pandemic has become a phenomenal incident that has challenged virtually every stratum of human living and Nations. The big question is how prepared is Nigeria as a Nation.

“Reflecting on its present conditions, health facilities, sanitation, level of poverty, accountable and lack of purposeful leadership that the nation is experiencing, there is a need for proper and collective assessment aimed at addressing these situations.

“Nigeria’s health facilities are in a near collapse with outdated facilities, inadequate health personnel and poor working environment that needed total attention if they are to serve as health facilities that give healthy attention to citizens. This is as a result of the unprecedented negligence of the Health Ministry partly due to inherent corruption and mere attitude to government’s facilities,” he said.

According to the party, social investment programs introduced by the federal government have no tangible results alleging that the conditional cash transfer, trader moni has witnessed cases of graft and irregularities.

The party cautioned that if the COVID-19 pandemic escalates, it will be catastrophic to the country in view of the poor state of Nigeria’s health sector, adding that lack of serious measures to contain the spread of the virus is lacking.