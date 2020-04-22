COVID-19: Adamawa records first case

The first case of COVID-19 has been identified in Adamawa State. The returnee from Kano, who earlier submitted himself for a test, disclosed his status during a brief phone chat with newsmen.

The man, who has been on self-isolation since returning to the State from Kano last week, told newsmen that he was informed of his infection of the virus on Wednesday morning by the NCDC COVID-19 Containment Committee in Adamawa.

According to him, “I got a call from the COVID-19 Containment Committee this morning, informing me that my result showed I’m positive for the virus.”

The state government is yet to officially announce the case.

However, when contacted, Chairman of the committee, who is also Secretary to the Government of the State, (SGS) Bashiru Ahmad, did not confirm the case.

