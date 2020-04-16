COVID-19: Adamawa Judge holds session despite shut down

Despite the lockdown across the country, a magistrate in Adamawa State has illegally held a court session during which he detained a lawyer who went to bail his client in a police station.

The magistrate Dimas Gwama, had received a complaint by the Adamawa State Police Commissioner A A Madaki, about the lawyer and three other members of the Reformed Peoples Democratic Party. ( rPDP)

The Judge hurriedly held the court session and issued a warrant for the detention of the lawyer, Hussein I Guyuk, and the three rPDP members.

The Police had earlier arrested the lawyer who went to the State CID to bail those rPDP members who were detained on the orders of the CP, A A Madaki.

After obtaining the court order to detain the Adamawa-based lawyer four days after his release from detention, the Police moved quickly to transfer him to another detention centre.

Reports say Guyuk was detained by the Police on April 10 when he went to bail his client but was released on April 11, along with his client and two other persons.

However, the State Police Commissioner, Audu Madaki, filed an ex-parte application on Wednesday before the Chief Magistrate Court, sitting in Yola.

Madaki had arraigned Guyuk and two others on a three-count charge of forgery, conspiracy to cause violence and terrorism.

The Police boss prayed the court for an order to detain Guyuk and two others.