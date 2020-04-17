COVID-19: Abba Moro extols Benue governor’s effort

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Moro, has hailed the efforts of Governor Samuel Ortom and the Benue State COVID-19 Committee in stemming the tide of COVID-19 in the state, as Nigeria contends with the challenge posed by the global pandemic.

According to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on New Media, Emmanuel Eche-Ofun John, Senator Moro lauded Governor Ortom for sending preventive items to the twenty-three Local Government Areas across the state to combat the deadly virus.

Benue State has only one confirmed case of the Coronavirus disease which was announced on March 28, 2020.

The federal legislator noted that the Governor and the Committee have shown great commitment by doing everything possible to ensure that the state was protected from the scourge of COVID-19.

He pledged to work closely with the government in making sure that the state is free of the dreaded disease.

Comrade Moro implored members of his constituency to continue to cooperate with the Committee and observe the precautionary measures advised by medical experts to avert the spread of the virus that is presently ravaging the entire globe.

He equally urged his constituents to “continue to wash and sanitize their hands at regular and periodic intervals, and as well avoid social gatherings and interstate travels.”