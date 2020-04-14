COVID-19: “A matter of life and death”- President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday evening extended the restriction of movement in Lagos, Ogun and FCT by another 14 days, while also describing the raging Coronavirus pandemic as “not a joke” but “a matter of life and death”.

In a national address, President Buhari referred to other nations who have placed a total restriction and that Nigeria will not be lax.

“Today, the cessation of movement, physical distancing measures and the prohibition of mass gathering remain the most efficient and effective way of reducing the transmission of the virus.

“It has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday 13th April 2020.

“Mosques in Mecca and Medina have been closed, the Pope celebrated mass on an empty St Peters Square. The famous Notre Dame Cathedral held Easter mass with less than 10 people. India, Italy and France are on complete lockdown. Other countries are in the process of following suit. We cannot be lax”, he assured.

He, however, disclosed that “the previously issued guidelines, exempting services shall remain”.

“This is a difficult decision to take but I am convinced that this is the right decision. The evidence is clear”, he pointed.