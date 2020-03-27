COVID-19: 36 states governors urged to open special accounts

Governors of the 36 states of the federation, including the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have been advised to open special accounts into which companies and public-spirited individuals would donate money to aid the battle against

coronavirus, reports Daily Trust.

A governorship aspirant of the APC in 2019 general elections in Oyo State, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, gave the advice, saying that the battle could only be fought and won collectively by individuals, corporate organisations, states and the federal government.

He said with the special funds, the states would have more money to procure the much needed medical equipment and materials and also intensify their sensitisation efforts which at present are ineffective, particularly at the grassroots.