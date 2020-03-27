COVID-19: 36 states governors urged to open special accounts

By
Nick Yashi
-
40
FILE PHOTO: The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 29, 2020. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Handout via REUTERS.

Governors of the 36 states of the federation, including the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have been advised to open special accounts into which companies and public-spirited individuals would donate money to aid the battle against
coronavirus, reports Daily Trust.

A governorship aspirant of the APC in 2019 general elections in Oyo State, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, gave the advice, saying that the battle could only be fought and won collectively by individuals, corporate organisations, states and the federal government.

He said with the special funds, the states would have more money to procure the much needed medical equipment and materials and also intensify their sensitisation efforts which at present are ineffective, particularly at the grassroots.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here