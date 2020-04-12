COVID-19: 17 cases confirmed as deaths rise to 10 in Nigeria

FILE PHOTO: The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 29, 2020. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Handout via REUTERS.

As Nigerians await the end of the 14-day lockdown on some major cities in the country and a probable extension, 13 new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed, says the NCDC in its latest twit on Twitter.

According to the twit: “13 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported: 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta and 1 in Kano. As at 9:30 pm,11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of #Covid19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths”.

Already, the 19 states with confirmed cases include:
Lagos- 174
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 12
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-4
Delta- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Kwara- 2
Ondo- 2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
Kano-1

