COVID-19: 17 cases confirmed as deaths rise to 10 in Nigeria

As Nigerians await the end of the 14-day lockdown on some major cities in the country and a probable extension, 13 new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed, says the NCDC in its latest twit on Twitter.

According to the twit: “13 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported: 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta and 1 in Kano. As at 9:30 pm,11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of #Covid19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths”.

Already, the 19 states with confirmed cases include:

Lagos- 174

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-4

Delta- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Kwara- 2

Ondo- 2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

Kano-1