COVID-19: 17 cases confirmed as deaths rise to 10 in Nigeria

As Nigerians await the end of the 14-day lockdown on some major cities in the country and a probable extension, 13 new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed, says the NCDC in its latest twit on Twitter.
According to the twit: “13 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported: 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta and 1 in Kano. As at 9:30 pm,11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of #Covid19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths”.
Already, the 19 states with confirmed cases include:
Lagos- 174
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 12
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-4
Delta- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Kwara- 2
Ondo- 2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
Kano-1