Court stops Kano Assembly from investigating Ganduje’s Bribery Allegation

A Kano State High court ordered the state House of Assembly investigative panel to stop investigating the bribery allegation against Governor Abdullah Ganduje, pending the determination of a case filed before it on the matter.

The order followed a suit filed by one Muhammad Zubair, who instituted the case for himself and the national coordinator of Lawyers for Sustainable Democratization of Nigeria.

The suit is against three defendants: the Kano state House of Assembly, Chairman of the investigative committee, Baffa Babba Dan-Agundi, and the Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Ibrahim Muktar.

The presiding Judge, Justice A T Badamasi, in an interim injunction, ordered the parties involved to maintain status quo pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

He, therefore, adjourned sitting till Monday (November 12) for hearing on the motion on notice.