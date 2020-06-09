Court stops APC from conducting primaries in Edo

A Federal High Court in Benin City, Edo state, has stopped the All Progressives Congress and its national chairman from conducting any primary election in Edo State ahead of the state governorship election in September, pending the determination of the suit on June 11, 2020.

This comes as the faceoff between Governor Godwin Obaseki and APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, intensifies over who will represent the party in the upcoming governorship election.

The APC primaries had been slated for June 22.

In a similar development, Governor Obaseki on Monday approved a request by the Peoples Democratic Party to use the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for its primaries.

According to the party’s state publicity secretary, Chris Nehikhare in a press release, Edo PDP is pleased to report that His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki has granted approval for the party to use the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for our Governorship Primaries.

‘As a law-abiding party and in compliance with the extant COVID-19 Regulations in the State, we applied for use of the stadium in line with Regulation 2(2) of the Dangerous Disease (Emergency Prevention) Supplementary Regulation dated 22nd May 2020 (gazetted vide Gazette No. 20 vol. II).’

He noted that the governorship primaries will hold as scheduled on 19th and 20th of June, 2020.