Court freezes Lagos speaker’s accounts over alleged graft

A Federal High Court, Lagos, has ordered the temporary freezing of three accounts belonging to the embattled Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

The order made on September 15 followed an ex-parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which is questioning the speaker for alleged graft.

According to a court paper signed by the Registrar, Adebimpe Oni, and released to journalists on Thursday, the three accounts with Standard Chartered Bank are under restriction pending the conclusion of the substantive probe.

They include —a United States Dollar account marked 001852963; a current account with number 0018552956 and savings account with the number —5002349821.

The EFCC had earlier on Thursday questioned Obasa for alleged graft.

The commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development to journalists in Lagos, however, dismissed reports that the speaker was arrested by operatives of the anti-graft agency.

Obasa, according to him, was invited to the EFCC zonal office in Ikoyi, Lagos, to defend himself on the allegations leveled against him.

“He was invited, not arrested. He is responding to questions,” Uwujaren said.

The speaker appeared before the House panel of inquiry in July on corruption allegations.