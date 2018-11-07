Court Denies El-Zakzaky Bail

A Kaduna State High Court has denied the bail application filed by counsel to the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El Zakzaky and his wife.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Gideon Kurada in his ruling on Wednesday, said that the accused persons have not shown any substantial medical evidence to grant them bail in their written application.

The judge however ordered that the two accused persons remain in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) throughout the period of their trial.

The matter has been adjourned to January 22, 2019, for accelerated hearing.