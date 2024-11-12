Could Goodluck Jonathan Be Nigeria’s Trump? Why Calls For His Return In 2027 May Not Be Misplaced

The 2024 political landscape in Nigeria has been increasingly dominated by disillusionment, with the echoes of harsh economic realities ringing louder than ever in the ears of the people. As inflation continues to soar, with prices of essential goods and services becoming almost unaffordable for the average Nigerian, the cries for relief have reached fever pitch. Now, amid this economic quagmire, some Nigerians are clamoring for the return of a familiar face, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

The fervor for Jonathan’s return is not without precedent. As the United States recently welcomed back Donald Trump after his stunning political comeback, Nigerians are drawing parallels between their economic plight and that of the Americans who chose to reinstate a leader they believed could restore a faltering economy. With Trump’s return to the White House in 2024, it appears that Nigerians are now hoping that Jonathan can do the same for Nigeria in 2027.

When President Bola Tinubu took the reins of power in 2023, there was cautious optimism that his administration would usher in economic reforms that would lead Nigeria toward prosperity. However, for many Nigerians, the reality has been far from what was promised. The removal of fuel subsidies, devaluation of the naira, and skyrocketing inflation have left many citizens grappling with unprecedented levels of hardship. The price of basic food items, transportation, and utilities have reached stratospheric levels, leaving many families struggling to make ends meet.

This pervasive sense of economic despair has driven many Nigerians to reflect on what they now perceive as the “good old days” under Goodluck Jonathan. Although his tenure was marred by allegations of corruption and mismanagement, the average Nigerian remembers a time when food prices were affordable, and the economy was relatively stable.

The current economic turmoil has reignited the belief among some Nigerians that Jonathan’s administration, despite its flaws, was a period of relative prosperity. The calls for his return are growing louder, especially after seeing the bold return of Donald Trump in the U.S. This sentiment was clearly visible when Jonathan recently took to social media to congratulate Trump on his electoral victory, only to be met with pleas from Nigerians urging him to return and save them from their current plight.

Donald Trump’s comeback in the United States is seen as one of the most remarkable political rebounds in modern history. After losing his re-election bid in 2020, Trump mounted a relentless campaign, tapping into the frustrations of ordinary Americans who felt left behind by the policies of the Biden administration. By focusing on issues like job creation, reducing inflation, and securing America’s borders, Trump managed to regain the trust of millions of Americans.

Similarly, some Nigerians believe that Goodluck Jonathan, who was ousted from power in 2015, can stage a similar return. Just as Americans voted Trump back in to restore what they saw as economic stability, Nigerians are now looking back with nostalgia at Jonathan’s tenure, especially in comparison to the struggles they are facing under the Tinubu administration.

In the comment section of Jonathan’s congratulatory message to Trump on X (formerly Twitter), Nigerians left heartfelt pleas. One user, @Knightsurge211, urged: “Sir, you still have one more term to serve Nigeria. Nigerians will massively vote you back in. It will be too big for INEC to rig.” Another user, @Victorviri, added: “Please @GEJonathan, learn from Donald Trump’s victory. Nigeria has had its share of bad luck since you left, and things are getting worse. If Peter Obi can’t do it, you can. We need a savior; this suffering is too much.”

These sentiments highlight the depth of despair felt by ordinary Nigerians, who are grappling with rising food costs, skyrocketing fuel prices, and an ever-depreciating currency. For them, Jonathan’s return represents not just nostalgia but a genuine hope for economic relief.

The question remains: Can Goodluck Jonathan truly be the savior Nigerians are hoping for? There are those who argue that bringing back a former president may not necessarily solve the nation’s complex economic challenges. Critics point out that the same Jonathan administration was criticized for corruption, weak governance, and failure to tackle Boko Haram insurgency decisively.

However, his supporters argue that whatever his faults, Jonathan’s era did not see the kind of economic hardship Nigerians are experiencing today. They recall a time when subsidies were still in place, keeping fuel prices low, and when the exchange rate was far more favorable. As one of the comeback proponents commented, “We are now facing the consequences of our choices. Maybe Jonathan’s leadership wasn’t perfect, but at least we could afford to feed our families.”

If Jonathan heeds the call to return to politics in 2027, he would be following in the footsteps of leaders like Donald Trump, who, despite facing significant opposition and controversy, managed to regain the trust of his people. For Jonathan, this would mean capitalizing on his image as a leader who brought relative stability to Nigeria’s economy, a stark contrast to the current realities.

While it is still speculative whether Jonathan has any interest in running for office again, a 2027 campaign would likely focus on his previous achievements, promising a return to economic stability. He would need to present a clear, actionable plan to address the current economic woes and assure Nigerians that he has learned from past mistakes.

In the face of an increasingly disillusioned populace, Jonathan could frame himself as the experienced hand needed to steer Nigeria away from the brink. However, any such comeback would require overcoming significant challenges, not least of which would be convincing a skeptical electorate that he is genuinely committed to making Nigeria better this time around.

Trump’s return was bolstered by a strong base of loyal supporters who believed in his economic agenda. Jonathan would need to galvanize a similar level of support, particularly among young Nigerians who make up a significant portion of the electorate. Unlike Trump, who maintained a visible presence in U.S. politics, Jonathan has kept a relatively low profile since leaving office, which could either work in his favor or against him, depending on how effectively he reintroduces himself into the political fray.

The clamor for Goodluck Jonathan’s return reflects the desperation of a nation grappling with harsh economic realities. While the idea of a comeback may seem far-fetched to some, the reality is that Nigerians are searching for solutions to alleviate their suffering. In their eyes, Jonathan represents a time when life, though not perfect, was significantly better than it is today.

Whether or not Jonathan decides to return to the political stage in 2027, the calls for his comeback underscore a broader sentiment among Nigerians: a yearning for leadership that prioritizes the welfare of the people over political gains. In the same way that Americans placed their hope in Trump for a better future, many Nigerians believe that Jonathan could be the leader to rescue them from their current economic woes.

Ultimately, the onus will be on Jonathan to decide if he is willing to answer the call of the people. As history has shown, sometimes, a nation’s hope can indeed rest on the shoulders of a leader it once turned away.

