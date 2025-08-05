Corper Rebuilds Unsafe Bayelsa School After Emotional Visit

An Anambra-born Corps Member, Brown-Ofoeme Ebubechukwu Prosper (BY/24B/2451), has completed the renovation of a dilapidated four-classroom blocks at Community Primary School, Swali in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, restoring dignity to public education in the state.

The project was executed by the corps member, a native of Uruagu Nnewi in Newi North LGA of Anambra State, as part of his Personal Community Development Service (CDS).

A graduate of Criminology and Security Studies at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, University, (COOU), Igbariam, Brown-Ofoeme, was driven to undertake the project after a heartbreaking experience when he visited the school.

During the visit, the corps member witnessed pupils learning in flooded, roofless classrooms, drenched by rain and struggling to protect their books.

In an exclusive chat with TNC correspondent, the Corps member said the scene, marked by exposed ceilings, broken windows, and missing doors, left a lasting impact on him.

Revealing how he was initially assigned to the Nigeria Police Force, Bayelsa State Command, Brown-Ofoeme noted that he had planned an anti-cultism campaign for his CDS project, but, the condition of the school changed the course of his service year.

“I immediately swung into action, consulting the school leadership and mobilizing support from kind-hearted individuals to bring the project to life.

“The transformation is nothing short of remarkable. The once-neglected classrooms have been completely overhauled, new roofs now shield the pupils from harsh weather, PVC ceilings have been installed, along with 9 doors and 24 windows, giving the classrooms a complete facelift.

“The entire block, including the administrative office, was repainted, providing a clean and vibrant learning environment.

“Today, children who once studied in flooded classrooms now learn in comfort and safety. What was once a forgotten space has been turned into a beacon of hope,” an elated Brown-Ofoeme said.

In addition to the renovation project, the corps member carried out several other impactful programs, including a free eye check-up with medication for NYSC officials in Bayelsa, and the distribution of exercise books to 200 pupils.

He also embarked on sack and soilless farming training for women in Swali, with free seedlings, soap and izal production training, with free distribution to all participants, two-day free medical outreach for the Swali community, among others.