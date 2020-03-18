Coronavirus: PTF outlines decisions to be taken

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus (PTF-COVID19) led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, announced a number of decisions:

— The general public is strongly advised to cancel or postpone all non-essential travel – whether business or pleasure – abroad, especially to “high-risk countries.”

These high-risk countries include the following:

China

Iran

South Korea

Germany

Italy

USA

UK

Switzerland

Norway

Netherlands

Spain

France

Japan

— ALL official travel by public officials and civil servants is hereby banned “until further notice.” Approvals previously granted for such travel are accordingly rescinded.

— Everyone traveling/returning to Nigeria from abroad is urged to strictly self-isolate for 14 days in their homes. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has today issued guidelines for self-isolation; these will be widely publicized.

— Everyone traveling/returning to Nigeria from countries with high Community Transmission Rates (especially countries with 1,000 cumulative cases and above) will be actively followed up for 14 days by the Health Authorities.

— The federal government urges the general public to maintain social distancing and avoid crowded places.

— The government of Nigeria will continue to follow all emerging scenarios and provide updates on a continuous basis.