Coronavirus Crisis: Observe Sunday As Global Fasting, Prayers Day, World Evangelical Alliance Tells Churches

Amid the raging coronavirus pandemic, the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) is calling on churches and individual Christians to observe a global day of prayers and fasting on Sunday.

WEA seeks to strengthen local churches through national alliances, supporting and coordinating grassroots leadership and seeking practical ways of showing the unity of the body of Christ.

Secretary-General of WEA, Bp Efraim Tendero, says “this crisis has already affected people in every corner of the world with the virus continuing to spread, health facilities are bracing for an overwhelming number of patients, while millions are confined to their homes and concerned not only about the threat of the disease but also the immediate and long-lasting economic consequences for their lives.

“Amid this situation, we are reminded just how vulnerable man is as a tiny virus that is invisible to the human eye brings the entire world to a halt. It is a time that calls for humility and prayer to our Heavenly Father, the Creator and Sustainer of this world. We pray because we know that God listens and responds.”

The global day of prayer and fasting this Sunday offers an opportunity to reflect on the Word of God, to listen to what God is saying, to intercede for those affected and to pray for the pandemic to pass quickly.

The theme Lord, Help is inspired by Psalm 107 where the people of Israel cried out to the Lord in their trouble and He delivered them from their distress.

According to Tendero, “prayer is still the greatest help that we can give. As we pray for people in this difficult time, let us assure them of God’s love and care for those who are fearful.

‘’Let’s pray especially for all the frontline medical and government workers—for protection, good health, and wisdom in all that they do. Working together with God’s help, we shall overcome Covid-19.”

WEA has launched a website that provides a guide that offers ideas on how churches, families or individuals can observe the day.

There are also links to other prayer initiatives and resources and more content will still be added over the coming days.

“This prayer initiative will not start and end with one day, but we hope to galvanize the prayer efforts and encourage believers to become part of the global prayer movement to intercede daily.

‘’But this coming Sunday offers us an opportunity to unite on one day to fast and pray together”, Tendero adds.