Coronavirus: Beijing records 36 new cases

Beijing has recorded 36 new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases, amid fears of a second wave in the Chinese capital.

Another 36 cases were also recorded on Saturday. The city had previously seen no new cases in more than 50 days.

The country’s Vice Premier Sun Chunlan called on officials to take “decisive measures”, warning that the risk of further spread remained high.

The outbreak has been linked to the city’s largest wholesale market.

A total of 79 cases are linked to the Xinfadi market, said the Global Times.

Three other provinces – Liaoning, Hebei and Sichuan – have also reported confirmed or suspected cases connected to Beijing.

Local media reports say the virus was discovered on chopping boards used for imported salmon at the market, prompting major supermarkets in Beijing to pull the fish from their shelves.

According to China’s National Health Commission, Beijing recorded one new virus case on Thursday and six new cases on Friday – the first cases in almost two months.

On Saturday, 36 new local cases were recorded in Beijing, all related to the Xinfadi market – which has been described by state media outlet CGTN as the biggest wholesale market in all of Asia.

The market was quickly placed under lockdown and restrictions were imposed in 11 nearby neighbourhoods.