Coronavirus: Ban Open Worship, Reps Tell Fed Govt.

The Green Chamber of the National Assembly wants the Federal Government to issue a directive to religious houses to stop open worship for now because of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

This is coming as Abuja has restricted entry into Nigeria for travellers from the following high incidence countries; China, Italy, Iran, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, United States of America, United Kingdom, Netherlands & Switzerland.

This is with effect from Saturday, March 21, 2020, for an initial period of four weeks.

These are countries with over 1,000 cases domestically. The Federal Government has also suspended the issuance of visa on arrival to travellers from these countries with immediate effect.

An intensive communications campaign has begun to provide regular updates and accurate information to Nigerians on protecting themselves.

TRAVEL ADVICE

Nigerians are strongly advised against non-essential travel to high incidence countries i.e. countries with over 1,000 cases domestically.

All returning travellers from foreign countries are required to self-isolate for 14-days.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disseminated information on the practice of self-isolation. Additionally, travellers returning from high-risk countries will be actively followed-up for 14 days by the NCDC and Port Health Services.

The Port Health Services of the Federal Ministry of Health has heightened screening measures at points of entry (Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt and FCT). In addition to automated temperature screening at points of entry, travellers are given a contact form to fill and asked questions upon arrival about symptoms of illness and travel history.

The NCDC is also working with the Nigerian Customs Services to enhance surveillance at land borders to prevent further importation of the disease.

TRAVELLERS TO NIGERIA

• Travellers without symptoms on departure who become unwell in transit should self-report immediately to the Port Health Services on arrival

• Travel restrictions have been imposed on travellers to Nigeria from China, Italy, Iran, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, United States of America, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland

• All travellers returning to Nigeria from any country must self-isolate for 14 days, whether symptomatic or not. If symptoms develop in this time:

In the meantime, the House of Representatives’ resolution was passed by the legislators during plenary on Wednesday as a means to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Other resolutions passed to include, anyone, entering the National Assembly should be tested and lawmakers should stop receiving visitors at the complex.

Also, Nigeria should sign an agreement with Singapore and other certified countries for the production and supply of COVID-19 test kits.

Following the resolutions passed, the lawmakers, however, voted massively against an amendment to urge the Federal Government to issue a stay at home directive to all schools for 14 days.

The lawmakers further passed a resolution for the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire to brief the leadership of the House on a weekly basis, on COVID 19 updates.