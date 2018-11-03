Cook-killer of Credit Switch Boss Nabbed

The Togolese cook who allegedly murdered the Chairman of Credit Switch Technology, Chief Ope Badamosi, has been arrested.

Chief Bademosi was found dead by the wife on Wednesday morning in his home on Onikoyi Lane, Parkview Estate, in Lagos.

The deceased was stabbed severally by the suspected cook who was employed barely three days before the incident.

The Police had declared the suspect wanted, putting a be-on-the-lookout alert on him.

The police command is expected to brief the press on the arrest soon.