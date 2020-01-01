“Convicts of corruption-related offences in the Southeast in 2019 mostly youths” -EFCC.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says out of the total 90 convictions it secured in 2019, most of the convicts are undergraduates, graduates or corps members.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Usman Imam, in charge of EFCC Southeast Zonal Office, Enugu disclosed this to newsmen in Enugu.

Imam said youths are critical to Nigeria’s economic rebirth, adding that their high rate of involvement in cybercrimes and other corruption-related offences speaks negative prospects for the future of Nigeria.

According to him, “Nigerians must rise up against corruption or allow the country to go down the drain. We are investigating all avenues that can create the window for fraud but we cannot do it alone. There is threat of collapse to everything unless we fight corruption. Corruption reflects the level of moral degeneration in Nigeria. Ours is a society of almost total collapse of value system. We have to kill corruption and should not allow it to kill us.”

He added “Early October, I was in Kigali, Rwanda that just came out of its genocide strong. The genocide happened in 1994. Each day they make it happen as if the genocide happened yesterday so that you don’t forget. We had a civil war, but unless you read them in books, there is no memory. In Kigali, you see the picture of the victims in hundreds of thousands. They have learnt to be discipline. We have to fix this country. We should not allow it to collapse before our eyes. If you travel by road, there are grave concerns about security, bad roads all due to corruption. The current efforts of the EFCC should be supported by all Nigerians.”

He said the Anti-Graft agency is working with the government and other relevant bodies to create schemes and strengthen existing ones to promote better engagements for youths to keep them away from vices.

But, he concluded, ”the youths must disabuse their minds from the present craze for making money at all cost and seek positive means of livelihood.”